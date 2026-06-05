New Pharmaceutical Distribution Center Opens in Baja California Sur

Nadro, one of Mexico’s leading pharmaceutical logistics and distribution companies, has inaugurated its new La Paz Regional Distribution Center (CDR La Paz) in Baja California Sur following a $17 million investment in its design and construction.

José Manuel Arana, General Director of Grupo Nadro, said the facility, located in the Novotech Logistics Park, will initially handle more than 6 million units annually, with the capacity to double that volume in the future.

According to the company, the new distribution center will reduce delivery times by approximately one hour and strengthen coverage across both northern and southern Baja California Sur, benefiting the state’s nearly 950,000 residents.

Enhanced Service and Innovation

The facility is expected to improve the efficiency of daily deliveries to pharmacies, helping boost sales and enhance customer service.

Nadro said the project reflects its commitment to ensuring timely access to medications and healthcare supplies for communities throughout the state.

Pablo Escandón, Executive President of Grupo Nadro, highlighted the company’s focus on innovation and social impact, saying “At Nadro, we believe in purposeful innovation as the driving force for generating real social impact. This new facility strengthens our ability to deliver medications to every corner of the country and, in doing so, expands access to healthcare and improves people’s well-being.”

Advanced Technology and Operations

Operations at the distribution center will be supported by an automated order fulfillment system that integrates multiple storage racks and incorporates advanced inventory management technologies.

The company said the new facility will deliver several operational benefits, including streamlined processes, greater efficiency, enhanced service levels, and increased storage capacity.