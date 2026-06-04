BCS Hotel and Business Association Seeks Regulation of Vacation Rental Platforms

The hotel industry in Baja California Sur is preparing an initiative to regulate vacation rental platforms operating in the state, seeking to ensure that services such as Airbnb comply with obligations similar to those required of established hotels and compete under the same standards.

The proposal is being driven by tourism-sector business owners in response to the growth of homes and apartments being used for short-term lodging across the region. In La Paz, including neighborhoods such as El Esterito, vacation rentals have expanded significantly in recent years.

Agustín Olachea, president of EMPRHOTUR, said the initiative will soon be presented to municipal and state authorities for review.

EMPRHOTUR, the Association of Hotel and Tourism Businesses, represents hotel owners, tourism operators and other private-sector stakeholders in the industry.

Unequal Standards Drive Regulatory Push

According to Olachea, digital lodging platforms have transformed the way travelers book accommodations and expanded the options available to visitors. The rapid growth of vacation rentals has created disparities between the regulatory requirements imposed on hotels and those faced by many properties operating through online platforms he said.

The initiative seeks to classify vacation rentals as a formal commercial activity subject to regulations similar to those governing the hotel industry.

“We have to understand that these platforms are here to stay, but we need to compete on a level playing field,” Olachea said. “Very soon, we will present an initiative so that municipal and state authorities recognize these platforms as businesses and ensure they operate under the same conditions as hotels.”

Olachea noted that many properties listed on lodging platforms are not required to meet the same standards as hotels. He cited operating permits, commercial water and electricity rates, employee benefits and social security contributions among the obligations currently borne by hotel operators.

Hotel industry representatives argue that these differences create unequal competitive conditions within the tourism sector. As a result, they are calling on authorities to review the existing regulatory framework and establish consistent standards for all lodging providers in Baja California Sur.

Service Quality and Safety Concerns

Supporters of the initiative contend that hotels and vacation rentals often provide different levels of service and accountability. They point to several areas of concern, including customer service availability, maintenance response times, housekeeping standards, fee transparency, cancellation policies, quality control and safety regulations.

Unlike hotels, which typically offer 24-hour reception services, on-site maintenance staff and daily housekeeping, vacation rentals often depend on individual hosts to address guest concerns. Industry representatives also argue that added cleaning fees, varying cancellation policies and inconsistent property standards can create uncertainty for travelers.

Safety and regulatory compliance are also central to the debate. Hotels are generally required to meet fire, building and security standards, while compliance requirements for private rentals can vary depending on local regulations and enforcement.

EMPRHOTUR says the proposed regulations are intended to examine these issues and establish standards that promote fairness within the industry while protecting visitors to Baja California Sur.