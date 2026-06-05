BCS Students Turn Fishing Passion into Handmade Lures Business

Along the East Cape coastline, a group of young students is making its mark in the sportfishing industry through a project focused on handcrafted fishing lures made from recycled materials. The venture, called “No Bad Gallos (Roosters),” emerged from the Universidad Autónoma de Baja California Sur (UABCS) and develops fly-fishing lures designed specifically for local species.

According to project manager Jassiel Padilla, “we are entering the fly-fishing market, creating handcrafted fly models specifically for fishing local species here in Baja California Sur.” The initiative aims to establish itself within the growing fly-fishing market.

The team’s handcrafted lures are currently being tested in the community of Los Barriles, where commercial distribution has also begun.

From Hobby to Sustainable Business

Antonio Verduzco, the project’s fishing guide, said the technique, traditionally associated with freshwater fishing, has expanded into saltwater applications. “What fly fishing really seeks is to capture all species, such as mahi-mahi (dorado), tuna and marlin, but specifically roosterfish in the East Cape.”

The company began as a recreational pastime among friends.

“Three years ago, we just went out fishing with friends, and as time passed, we learned and eventually launched a service,” Verduzco said.

The team now consists of five members and has incorporated sustainability practices into its production process. “The material we use consists of synthetic fibers made from recycled plastics. We aim to imitate the colors of the roosterfish’s natural food source,” Verduzco said. The lures are designed to resemble small sardines and can be used for both shore and boat fishing.

One of the project’s biggest challenges has been sourcing materials.

“Usually, everything is brought from the United States or ordered by mail from China or Japan, which is difficult, so we’re looking for alternative solutions,” Verduzco said.

Expanding Market Presence in BCS

The business currently offers two products: a single fly for shore fishing and a two-piece pack, priced between 149 and 179 pesos (about $9 to $11 USD). Alejandro Arce said the project remains in its early stages.

“It is a developing microenterprise in the market introduction stage, starting with hooks,” he said.

The products are currently sold at Hotel Playa del Sol in Los Barriles, with plans to expand into local shops and other communities throughout Baja California Sur.

Antonio González, a member of the marketing team, said the target audience reflects the region’s outdoor lifestyle. “It is an audience that values the natural and organic. It’s not about flashy advertising, but about creating a sense of closeness,” González said.

Despite the limitations of operating as a student-run microenterprise, the team remains optimistic about future growth. “In five years, we plan to launch more products, such as outdoor clothing, lures and other fishing-related goods,” said team member Felipe López.

The group continues promoting its products through social media, where customers can purchase lures or request information about fishing services. The business can be found on Facebook and Instagram under the name “No Bad Gallos.”