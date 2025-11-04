Preserving the Beauty of El Tecolote Beach: A Call to Action

Urgent measures are underway to improve security, reduce theft, and organize access, parking, and public services at El Tecolote Beach, one of La Paz’s most popular coastal destinations.

Responding to citizen concerns, the La Paz City Council announced a comprehensive reorganization plan aimed at enhancing safety and the management of public spaces. Mayor Milena Quiroga Romero said the initiative will designate specific zones for pedestrians, parking, first aid, restaurants, bicycles, and the ZOFEMAT (Federal Maritime Land Zone) area.

The announcement followed a wave of public complaints about vehicle break-ins near the beach, where thieves have taken advantage of limited security.

“We’ve already seen significant disruption on this beach, which attracts large crowds,” Quiroga Romero said. “In the past, there were only a few visitors, but now the increase in traffic has created safety and congestion issues.”

Under the new regulations, Municipal Police will have greater authority to oversee parking areas, an effort expected to curb crime and improve order. At present, vehicles enter through multiple, unregulated access points, complicating surveillance and contributing to chaos.

Rut de la Fuente, head of the La Paz Security Department, confirmed that at least one criminal case has been reported in the area but emphasized that authorities are taking the situation seriously.

“We will maintain deterrent patrols to strengthen the perception of security among visitors,” she said.

City officials plan to present the full program before the end of the year, addressing both safety and mobility challenges at El Tecolote, ensuring that the natural beauty of one of La Paz’s most visited beaches is preserved for all.