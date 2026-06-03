La Paz will serve as a national model for the use of organic waste through home composting initiatives.

As part of efforts to promote sustainable development, the municipal administration led by Mayor Milena Quiroga secured La Paz’s inclusion in the South Pacific Alliance Cooperation Fund, joining international initiatives aimed at strengthening environmental protection.

Quiroga said La Paz is the second municipality in Mexico selected to take part in the project, which focuses on the comprehensive management of organic urban solid waste through recycling and home composting.

She noted that La Paz and San Pedro Mixtepec, Oaxaca, were chosen by Mexico’s Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) to implement the program in coordination with communities in Chile, Colombia and Peru.

International Sustainability Partnership Announced

Quiroga added that Andrea Arriagada, a representative of the Chile-based organization Geociclos, recently visited La Paz to formally announce the municipality’s inclusion in the initiative and oversee related activities.

“During her visit, we showed her what we have accomplished in this area,” Quiroga said. “First, we toured the Transfer Station, which is 85% complete and will improve the efficiency of urban waste collection. We also visited the Eco Park facilities, where she saw our composting, vermicomposting and mulch production processes.”

La Paz’s Waste Management Progress

The mayor said representatives from SEMARNAT, along with participating agencies and institutions, met to outline the strategy for implementing the municipality’s comprehensive organic waste management program through recycling and home composting.

Quiroga said La Paz’s participation in the project recognizes the municipality’s progress in solid waste management through training, equipment upgrades and targeted environmental programs in homes and communities.

“We are proud that our sustainability and waste management practices continue to place La Paz on the international stage,” Quiroga said. “We are confident that the progress we have made in environmental protection can also be replicated throughout the state and in other parts of the country.”