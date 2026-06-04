141 Los Cabos Lifeguards Certified After Aquatic Rescue Seminar

A total of 141 lifeguards from across Los Cabos completed an Aquatic Rescue Seminar aimed at strengthening emergency response capabilities and enhancing beach safety.

The training was led by instructors from San Diego, California, who are members of the Surf Lifesaving Association of the South.

During the seminar, participants received specialized instruction in aquatic rescue techniques using rescue boards and fins, safe ocean-entry procedures during high surf conditions, and protocols for assisting unconscious victims.

Strengthening Prevention Culture in Los Cabos

Juan Carbajal, commander of the Cabo San Lucas Fire Department, said the Aquatic Rescue Seminar has become a longstanding tradition in Los Cabos, bringing together lifeguards, emergency responders, hotel personnel, and businesses involved in recreational marine activities.

“This seminar is focused on strengthening the culture of prevention, especially regarding the response when a person is at risk of drowning,” Carbajal said.

He added that the training is designed to improve preparedness and response capabilities for water emergencies along Los Cabos’ beaches.

Carbajal emphasized that the benefits of the program extend beyond the participants themselves, helping maintain high standards of public and tourist safety. Many of Los Cabos’ beaches hold national and international certifications and maintain a permanent presence of professionally trained lifeguards.

At the conclusion of the seminar, participants received official certificates endorsed by the Baja California Sur Undersecretariat of Civil Protection, recognizing the successful training and certification of all 141 lifeguards.