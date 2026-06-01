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Origenes Friday Night Market at Amelia Wilkes Plaza

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
June 1, 2026
Female guitarist in a green dress playing a blue electric guitar on stage, with a drummer in the background. Female guitarist in a green dress playing a blue electric guitar on stage, with a drummer in the background.

The “Orígenes” artisan market at Amelia Wilkes Plaza in Cabo San Lucas showcases local talent and handcrafted products created by area artisans and entrepreneurs every Friday evening beginning at sunset.

“We invite everyone to visit us on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Here, you can find crafts, food, drinks and handmade products created by local entrepreneurs,” said Jazmín Miranda, coordinator of Business Development.

Live Music and Handcrafted Goods

The weekly market features live music, dancing and family-friendly activities in a welcoming atmosphere. Visitors can enjoy regional cuisine, beverages and a variety of handcrafted goods. Over time, Orígenes has become a gathering place that promotes regional talent while providing independent producers with opportunities to showcase and sell their products.

Among the items available are artisanal kombucha, soaps made from native plants, freshly baked artisan bread, traditional aguas frescas and regional foods that reflect Mexico’s rich cultural and culinary diversity.

Artistic and cultural performances are also part of the Friday night market, helping strengthen community connections while supporting local businesses.

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Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez began his journey in journalism at an early age. In the 6th grade, he created his own one-page sports newsletter, repeating the effort again in the 8th grade. These early projects eventually led him to become the editor of The Herald, San Jose High School’s 12-page bi-weekly newspaper, during his junior and senior years...
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Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
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