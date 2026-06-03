Baja California Sur Approves “Violence-Free Company” Distinction

The Baja California Sur State Congress approved reforms to the state’s Law for Economic Development and Competitiveness aimed at strengthening labor inclusion and economic autonomy for women survivors of violence.

The reform creates recognition and incentive mechanisms for socially responsible companies that implement measures supporting women experiencing violence.

It also establishes the State Network of Shelter Companies, which will be promoted by the Ministry of Tourism and Economy (SETUE). The initiative seeks to expand access to formal and dignified employment for women survivors of violence, particularly heads of household.

Participating companies will have to implement internal awareness campaigns, offer flexible work schedules, provide psychosocial support and legal counseling, and monitor employee retention and well-being indicators for beneficiaries.

Government and Private Sector Collaboration

Members of the legislative study and drafting committee endorsed the proposal, saying it would strengthen collaboration among government agencies, the private sector, and civil society organizations.

Certification Requirements and Support

The “Violence-Free Company” distinction is an institutional certification awarded to workplaces that adopt policies designed to prevent, address, and eradicate workplace harassment and gender-based violence while promoting equality.

To obtain the certification, companies generally must meet several requirements, including:

Establishing clear internal protocols against workplace and sexual harassment

Providing ongoing staff training on gender equality and human rights

Creating safe and confidential reporting and follow-up channels for complaints

Additional details about the regulatory framework are available through official bulletins issued by the Baja California Sur Congress.

Organizations interested in applying for the distinction can also seek guidance from local business groups such as AMMJE (Mexican Association of Women Business Owners), which actively promotes the program in the Los Cabos region.