From Rock Fest to Road Work La Paz Keeps Moving

La Paz Opens Community Recreation Center

La Paz inaugurated the new “Centro Impulso” recreation and community center in the La Pitahaya neighborhood following the renovation of a public park with a total investment of 11.8 million pesos, including 10 million pesos in federal FAISMUN funding and additional municipal resources. The project is expected to benefit more than 25,000 residents from nearby neighborhoods including La Pitahaya, Valle Dorado, Cardones, Cardoncito, Invi Chametla, Diana Laura and Los Pinos.

The renovated space includes a multi-purpose building with a community hall, office, mezzanine and restrooms, along with a basketball court, synthetic turf soccer field, outdoor gym, running track, playground equipment, lighting, sidewalks, urban furniture, green areas, a water cistern and drip irrigation system. Authorities said children had previously used the area to play soccer despite the lack of proper infrastructure.

La Paz Launches Cyber Police Unit

La Paz inaugurated a new municipal Cyber Police unit aimed at preventing digital crimes, assisting residents with cyber-related complaints and improving online security for individuals, schools, businesses and families. Authorities said La Paz is the fourth municipality in Mexico to establish this type of cyber unit.

The unit will handle reports involving online fraud, phishing, malware, phone extortion, virtual kidnapping, gender-based digital violence, grooming and online safety issues. It will also conduct cyber patrol operations, open-source intelligence monitoring, basic digital forensic analysis, public awareness campaigns and coordination with other agencies.

The reporting process will include receiving complaints, providing guidance, preparing police reports, referring cases to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and following up on investigations. The project involved an investment of approximately 1.24 million pesos for computer equipment, cybersecurity training and certifications, office furniture, satellite internet and electrical materials.

Residents can report possible cybercrimes by calling 612 205 52 44, emailing po****************@*******ob.mx, or through the Facebook page “Policía Cibernética Municipal de La Paz.”

Sierra de la Laguna Development Claims Denied

Mayor Milena Quiroga Romero said the city has neither received nor approved any construction permits for development projects in the Sierra de la Laguna Biosphere Reserve following controversy and political accusations related to possible activity in the protected area. She stated that the municipality would not authorize future development there.

The city remains in coordination with Semarnat, CONANP and Profepa, the federal agencies responsible for environmental regulation and conservation in protected natural areas. Authorities also confirmed they assisted Semarnat in securing an area after reports from residents about the presence of construction materials.

The Sierra de la Laguna is a federally protected biosphere reserve administered by CONANP. The city said it will continue supporting federal authorities through surveillance, planning and operational coordination related to the protected area.

Rock Fundación 2026 Festival Celebrates Local Music

More than 4,000 people attended the Rock Fundación 2026 festival at Parque Revolución in La Paz during a two-day event featuring alternative music performances by local and national bands. Authorities reported the festival ended without major incidents and operated with a coordinated security presence throughout the event.

The festival, organized through the Municipal Culture Department, featured performances by local bands Insomnia, No Somos Nada, Child.exe, Divided, Podrido Por Dentro, Don Cardón, Divier and The Why’s, alongside national acts Allison, DLD, Resorte and Jumbo. Genres included rock, metal, punk rock, ska, rap core and rock-pop.

The event formed part of activities commemorating the 491st anniversary of the founding of La Paz and has been held annually for the past four years.

Bahía Concepción Road Project Nears Completion

Construction of the Bahía Concepción South-Eastern Urban Circuit in La Paz has reached 65% overall completion. The road project will connect Boulevard Forjadores with the Los Planes highway through four paving segments covering more than three kilometers. Authorities estimate completion between late June and early July and say the route is expected to reduce travel times in the area to under 20 minutes.

The section from Avenida del Valle to Península Sur is 50% complete, with sidewalk and curb work underway. The Península Sur to Puente Cajón segment has reached 65% progress, where hydraulic base work has been completed and asphalt paving is expected to begin soon. The Puente Cajón to Mezquitito section is 80% complete, including the completion of the Puente Cajón bridge and installation of more than 8,000 square meters of asphalt. The final segment connecting to the Los Planes highway is reported at 50% completion, with hydraulic infrastructure and road base work in progress.

The project is being carried out through coordination between municipal and state authorities and FOIS, with an investment exceeding 88 million pesos. Officials said the road is expected to improve traffic flow for residents in neighborhoods including Península Sur, Valle del Mezquite, Campestre Mezquitito and Bledales, while reducing congestion on Boulevard Forjadores.

Hurricane Preparedness: Drainage and Arroyo Cleaning

La Paz has begun cleaning and sediment removal work in the El Cajoncito arroyo as part of the Hurricane 2026 preparedness operation aimed at reducing flood risks, overflows and structural damage during the upcoming rainy season. Heavy machinery is being used to clear vegetation, trash and accumulated sediment from waterways and drainage infrastructure.

The work is focused on the arroyo channel behind Villas del Encanto and alongside the El Pescador neighborhood, where runoff passes beneath the J. Mújica bridge before continuing toward Cola de la Ballena and the sea. Crews are also cleaning stormwater collectors and sanitary drainage systems in different parts of the city.

The cleanup operation is being coordinated with the state government, the armed forces, private contractors, the labor union CROC and the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CEMIC). Residents were also urged to help reduce flooding risks by keeping residential areas free of trash and debris during the 2026 hurricane and rainy season.