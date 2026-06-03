Strategies to Boost the Domestic Tourist Market Underway

Federal Secretary of Tourism Josefina Rodríguez and Octavio de la Torre, president of CONCANACO SERVYTUR, the Mexican Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism, presented the second edition of La Gran Escapada (“The Great Getaway”), also known as El Buen Fin del Turismo (“Tourism’s Good Weekend”).

The nationwide initiative, similar to Black Friday, will take place June 18–21 and will offer travelers promotions, discounts and tourism experiences designed to encourage affordable travel throughout Mexico.

Joined by tourism secretaries from across the country, business chamber representatives, private-sector leaders and federal authorities, Rodríguez said the program is expected to generate an economic impact of more than 44 billion pesos (approximately US$2.5 billion).

Strengthening Mexico’s Domestic Tourism Market

She said the initiative is intended to strengthen domestic tourism, boost local spending and create shared prosperity in tourist communities nationwide.

Rodríguez also noted that domestic tourism remains the driving force of Mexico’s tourism industry, with roughly 75% of hotel guests in the country being Mexican nationals. Programs such as La Gran Escapada, she said, offer an opportunity to strengthen the domestic market while encouraging families to explore destinations across the country.

How Businesses Can Participate

De la Torre said the program is open to all tourism-related businesses and service providers, including hotels, restaurants, tour guides, traditional cooks, transportation companies, travel agencies, tour operators and family-owned businesses.

De La Torre added that participating businesses may register promotions and offers related to accommodations, travel packages, tours, culinary routes, cultural experiences, nature and adventure activities, sports tourism, romance and wellness travel, business tourism and family-oriented experiences.

To participate, businesses must be registered with the National Tourism Registry (RNT), which helps provide greater certainty and confidence for consumers by ensuring tourism service providers comply with applicable regulations.