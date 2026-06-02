La Paz Streams and Drainage Areas Cleaned Ahead of Hurricane Season

Mayor Milena Quiroga personally oversaw cleaning and dredging work that began in the El Cajoncito stream as part of Operation Hurricanes 2026, a citywide effort aimed at preventing flooding, overflows and structural damage during the upcoming hurricane season.

“We are already working on the Hurricanes 2026 operation because in La Paz we all take care of each other,” Quiroga said. “Above all, these preventive actions help ensure that rainfall, while beneficial, does not become a disaster.”

The drainage channel behind Villas del Encanto and alongside the El Pescador neighborhoods carries rainwater beneath the J. Mújica bridge, through the Cola de la Ballena area, and into the Sea of Cortez. Initial work is focused on removing vegetation, trash and accumulated sediment from beneath the bridge and along the stream bed.

Protecting Marine Life and Beach Certifications

The cleanup comes ahead of what officials expect to be a significant rainy season from July through October. Residents were urged to support prevention efforts by keeping their yards and the areas surrounding their homes clean and free of debris.

Cleaning streams, or arroyos, in Los Cabos and La Paz is considered essential to preventing tons of urban waste and untreated sewage from washing into the Sea of Cortez during heavy rains. Officials say these efforts help protect fragile marine ecosystems, preserve the region’s Blue Flag beach certifications and safeguard residents and tourists from elevated bacteria levels and hazardous debris.

Maintaining clean stream beds is also critical for marine life because arroyos act as direct channels for city runoff. Plastic, cans and other debris are often swept into the ocean, where they can be ingested by sea turtles, birds and whales, leading to injury, starvation or death.

Preventing Health Risks and Beach Closures

Heavy storms and hurricanes can also overwhelm water treatment systems, causing sewage spills that flow into streams and eventually into bays and public beaches. If left unchecked, contaminated water can force beach closures and create serious health risks for swimmers.

Local beaches are central to the tourism economy of Los Cabos. Officials say keeping streams clear helps prevent trash from washing onto shorelines, protecting the area’s reputation and helping keep its coveted Blue Flag certifications.