El Florido, a Tijuana-Based Supermarket Chain, Opens Its First Store in La Paz

With a commitment to offering low prices and quality products, El Florido has opened its first grocery store in La Paz, bringing thousands of items to fill local families’ basic shopping baskets.

The grand opening was attended by state and municipal authorities, as well as representatives from Grupo El Florido. The event generated enthusiasm among La Paz residents, who had eagerly awaited a new supermarket close to home.

Carlos Garzón, Grupo El Florido’s Director of Expansion, announced that the new location brings the chain’s total to 59 stores and marks its first branch outside the state of Baja California.

“This location marks the beginning of our expansion into other states, starting here in La Paz. We will soon open a second store in the city, followed by branches in Ciudad Constitución and Los Cabos,” Garzón said, adding that projects are also being considered in Loreto and Vizcaíno.

With an investment exceeding 5.5 million pesos, the new store generated more than a thousand indirect jobs during construction and created 100 direct jobs upon opening.

Founded in Tijuana in November 1995, El Florido began with just three employees. Since then, it has grown into a leading supermarket chain in Baja California, employing thousands across multiple cities and continuing to expand its reach throughout the region.