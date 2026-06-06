La Paz Boardwalk Children’s Park

The Integral Port Administration of Baja California Sur (API-BCS) has begun construction of the inclusive children’s park “Todos a Bordo” (All Aboard) at the Malecon Pier on the La Paz boardwalk.

To facilitate the project, workers have installed a temporary fence around the construction site to restrict access and ensure the safety of visitors during the building process.

Completion Expected by November 2026

José Navarro, construction supervisor for API-BCS’s Port Engineering and Conservation Directorate, said the existing children’s play area has been closed since June 1, 2026, and is expected to remain closed until November while the new facility is completed.

According to Navarro, the project will include palapas, shaded areas, walkways and play structures designed for children of all abilities. The centerpiece will be a pirate ship-themed attraction called “All Aboard,” which will feature accessibility accommodations allowing children with disabilities to reach the second level, promoting inclusive recreation and social interaction.

Learning More About the Project

Navarro added that members of the public can learn more about the project through the official API-BCS website or by scanning the QR codes displayed on informational signs surrounding the construction area.

API-BCS said the project reflects its commitment to social inclusion and the development of accessible, safe and functional public spaces for residents of Baja California Sur, as well as visitors and tourists to the state capital.