Update on El Novillo Water Treatment Plant and La Buena Mujer Dam in La Paz

The State Water Commission (CEA) of Baja California Sur announced progress on two key water projects in La Paz: the La Buena Mujer Dam and the El Novillo Water Treatment Plant. Both are expected to begin operations in early September.

CEA director Tatiana Davis told reporters that while La Buena Mujer Dam was initially scheduled to start supplying drinking water on August 22, an additional filter still needs to be installed.

“The filter has already been built and completed,” Davis explained, noting that the civil works required special materials to eliminate certain substances. “It’s close to being operational. We’re conducting final tests and stabilization, and in about two weeks, the system will be ready to integrate into the network.” Once online, the dam will provide nearly 60 liters of drinking water per second.

Meanwhile, the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) is preparing a nationwide bidding process for work at El Novillo Dam. Davis said preliminary studies in topography, hydrology, and geotechnics have already been completed by the state government and the La Paz city council.

“If construction begins this year, we estimate that additional water volumes from these projects will be available by 2027,” she said.