For 2026 World Cup, 80 Temporary Positions Authorized at BCS Airports

The head of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Baja California Sur, Manuel Cordero, announced that more than 80 temporary positions have been authorized at four airports in the state in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“We were authorized to hire temporary staff from April 15 through the end of December of this year,” Cordero said. He noted that 17 airports across Mexico have been designated as World Cup host airports due to the anticipated increase in international travelers during the tournament.

Mexico Among Three World Cup Host Nations

“This time there will be three host countries: Canada, the United States and Mexico,” he said. “In Mexico, the World Cup venues will be Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City, but 17 airports throughout the country were classified as host airports because of the expected rise in tourist migration linked to the World Cup.”

In Baja California Sur, the temporary positions were distributed among the airports in Loreto, La Paz and Los Cabos. According to Cordero, the newly hired personnel have already completed training and are now on duty.

Staff Trained and Ready for Tournament

“We have already trained the staff, and they are currently hard at work,” he said.

Cordero explained that the recruitment process fell under the national security sector, requiring carefully selected candidate profiles and strict hiring conditions. He added that the hiring process has now been completed, saying, “We are prepared to welcome foreigners arriving at our destinations with high quality service and warmth, so they leave with a good impression.”