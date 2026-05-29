Los Cabos Seeks Direct Cancun Route to Expand International Tourism Access

Tourism and airport officials are seeking a direct air connection between Los Cabos and Cancun as part of a broader strategy to attract more international travelers, particularly from Europe.

At the 2026 Advisory Commission meeting of Los Cabos International Airport, officials presented a list of potential new routes aimed at strengthening connectivity to the destination. Among the proposals was a direct flight to Cancun, considered a strategic hub for international travelers visiting Mexico’s Caribbean region.

Francisco Villaseñor, director of Los Cabos International Airport for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), said Cancun plays a critical role in connecting foreign visitors to other destinations within Mexico.

“The importance of Cancun lies in the connections it offers with many international airlines,” Villaseñor said. “Travelers who come to Mexico for two- or three-week vacations could visit more than one destination, including Los Cabos.”

He added that a direct route between Los Cabos and Cancun would strengthen international tourism promotion efforts and help position Los Cabos as an added destination for travelers arriving from Europe and other global markets.

Viva Aerobus Route Needs Direct Status

Rodrigo Esponda, director of the Los Cabos Tourism Trust (Fiturca), said officials are working to make the route fully nonstop to increase passenger traffic.

Esponda noted that Viva Aerobus launched a Los Cabos-Cancun route in 2023, but the flight currently includes a stop in Toluca. Although passengers remain on board during the stopover, the route is not considered nonstop.

“We remain in discussions with Viva Aerobus,” Esponda said. “During the tourism fair, we reviewed the possibility of offering the route as a direct flight, at least once a week, since Toluca remains the primary point of origin.”

According to Fiturca data, the route has shown strong demand. Viva Aerobus reports occupancy rates above 80%, and approximately half of the passengers traveling on the route continue to Los Cabos.

Los Cabos currently offers air service to 28 destinations in the United States, 13 in Mexico, nine in Canada, one seasonal destination in Germany and one destination in Panama.