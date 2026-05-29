Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn

Strategic Waste Project in La Paz Nears Completion

Sara AguilarbySara Aguilar
May 29, 2026
Industrial loading yard with a white refuse truck and a long white trailer beside a large metal container structure at a dock-like site. Industrial loading yard with a white refuse truck and a long white trailer beside a large metal container structure at a dock-like site.

The Solid Waste Transfer Center is nearly 90% complete, marking a major step in La Paz’s effort to strengthen sustainable waste management and improve the efficiency of garbage collection services, according to Mayor Milena Quiroga Romero.

“This is a very important project for La Paz because it will allow us to modernize the waste management system, optimize public resources, and improve the service provided to families in La Paz,” Quiroga said.

Construction Progress in La Paz

Construction of the base for the first weighbridge has been completed, and installation is now underway. A second weighbridge is expected to be installed soon. Work continues on the administrative offices, where partitions are being installed and interior painting is in progress.

Installation has begun on the hopper and roof for the garbage compactor, both considered essential components of the transfer center’s operations.

Quiroga said the project will end the need for garbage trucks to travel to the landfill on every trip, reducing operating times, fuel consumption, and vehicle wear and tear.

Testing Phase Scheduled for June

Equipment testing is scheduled to begin in early June. The testing phase will include simulated waste loading and unloading routes, timing verification, and inspections of the electromechanical systems.

Officials said the Solid Waste Transfer Center is part of a broader initiative led by Quiroga to strengthen public services, improve waste collection efficiency, and advance a more modern waste management model.

Related posts:

BCS Moves to Improve Emergency Evacuations for Seniors and People with Disabilities

Profepa Shuts Down Illegal Construction Projects

La Paz Offers Discount Program for Property Tax Fines

author avatar
Sara Aguilar
Sara, born in Mexico City, holds diplomas in cultural history, ESL instruction and broadcasting. She joined the Gringo Gazette in 2005, contributing stories on culture, history and news. She also paints in watercolor and occasionally writes under pen names.
See Full Bio
Sara AguilarbySara Aguilar
Published
Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *