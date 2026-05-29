Strategic Waste Project in La Paz Nears Completion

The Solid Waste Transfer Center is nearly 90% complete, marking a major step in La Paz’s effort to strengthen sustainable waste management and improve the efficiency of garbage collection services, according to Mayor Milena Quiroga Romero.

“This is a very important project for La Paz because it will allow us to modernize the waste management system, optimize public resources, and improve the service provided to families in La Paz,” Quiroga said.

Construction Progress in La Paz

Construction of the base for the first weighbridge has been completed, and installation is now underway. A second weighbridge is expected to be installed soon. Work continues on the administrative offices, where partitions are being installed and interior painting is in progress.

Installation has begun on the hopper and roof for the garbage compactor, both considered essential components of the transfer center’s operations.

Quiroga said the project will end the need for garbage trucks to travel to the landfill on every trip, reducing operating times, fuel consumption, and vehicle wear and tear.

Testing Phase Scheduled for June

Equipment testing is scheduled to begin in early June. The testing phase will include simulated waste loading and unloading routes, timing verification, and inspections of the electromechanical systems.

Officials said the Solid Waste Transfer Center is part of a broader initiative led by Quiroga to strengthen public services, improve waste collection efficiency, and advance a more modern waste management model.