Los Cabos Airport Continues Modernization Despite Decline in Passenger Traffic

Los Cabos International Airport will continue its expansion and modernization plans despite a decline in domestic and international passenger traffic, according to airport General Manager Francisco Villaseñor.

“We are seeing the negative impact in both domestic and international numbers, but we know it is temporary,” Villaseñor said. “Passenger traffic in tourist destinations tends to follow cyclical trends. This situation is separate from the investments we are committed to making.” He said the airport remains committed to investing 7 billion pesos in infrastructure improvements.

The largest phase of construction is expected to begin in the coming months. Plans include a 52% expansion of the terminal building and the addition of seven new aircraft parking positions.

Domestic Routes Still Have Capacity

Villaseñor said several domestic routes, including Monterrey, Tijuana, Mexico City and Guadalajara, still have capacity to increase occupancy before additional flights are needed. He added that the airport and the Los Cabos Tourism Trust are working together to promote Baja California Sur as a tourism destination in those cities.

“Our plan remains completely unchanged, regardless of current passenger numbers,” he said.

Rising Jet Fuel Costs Add Pressure

Airlines have also expressed concern over rising jet fuel prices, which increased from 11.66 pesos (67 U.S. cents) per liter in February to more than 23.70 pesos ($1.36) per liter in recent weeks.

Despite higher fuel costs, Villaseñor said the airport has not seen any reduction in flights or received notices from airlines indicating possible service cuts. Updated statistics and traffic trends are expected to be presented at the next Advisory Council meeting.