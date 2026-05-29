How To Dispute an Electricity Overcharge by CFE

If you notice an unexplained increase in your electricity bill, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) offers both in-person and digital options to review your account and resolve billing disputes.

Unexpected spikes in electricity charges often alarm consumers. In response, CFE has set up an official process that allows customers to request a detailed review of their meter and energy consumption history to verify that charges accurately reflect the kilowatt-hours used at a home or business.

How to Report a CFE Overcharge

To report a suspected overcharge, account holders can use several customer service channels. The fastest option is to call the national toll-free number, 071, which operates 24 hours a day. A representative will generate a service order so CFE technicians can inspect the property’s electricity meter and decide whether equipment malfunctions or electrical leaks may have caused inaccurate readings.

Customers may also file complaints through the CFE Contigo mobile app or on the company’s official website. Those who prefer in-person assistance can visit any CFE Customer Service Center nationwide. Customers should bring a valid government-issued ID and a copy of the disputed electricity bill to help speed up the process.

Understanding Billing Rate Changes

Understanding how CFE billing rates are structured can also help explain sudden increases in charges. During periods of extreme heat, the use of air conditioners and fans often drives electricity consumption higher, pushing some households beyond the government subsidy threshold. When that happens, accounts may automatically shift to the DAC (Domestic High Consumption) rate, which does not qualify for subsidies and carries significantly higher per-kilowatt costs.

Consumer advocacy organizations such as the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) recommend regularly monitoring both digital and electromechanical meters for unusual changes before billing cycles close.

If a technical inspection finds that the billing error was caused by CFE, the company will issue a corrected bill or apply a credit to the customer’s account. However, if the meter is found to be functioning properly, customers are still responsible for paying the outstanding balance to avoid service interruption.