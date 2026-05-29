La Paz Airport Registers 12% Growth in Passenger Traffic

La Paz International Airport continued its growth trend in 2026, reporting a 12% increase in total passenger traffic during the January-April period compared with the same period last year, reaching 454,000 passengers.

International traffic posted the strongest growth, rising 46% from 11,200 passengers in the first four months of 2025 to 16,300 during the same period in 2026. The increase was driven primarily by the Los Angeles route, operated by Alaska Airlines since late 2024.

The airport currently offers connections to 10 domestic destinations and one international destination, with an average of 190 weekly flights, strengthening connectivity across Baja California Sur and supporting tourism growth. Routes with the highest passenger volumes include Mexico City, Tijuana, Guadalajara, Culiacán and Los Angeles.

“La Paz is experiencing an incredibly positive moment as a tourist destination, and the growth in passenger traffic at the airport confirms the increasing interest of domestic and international travelers in visiting Baja California Sur,” said Blanca Castro, administrator of La Paz International Airport. “At GAP, we continue working to meet this demand with modern infrastructure, greater connectivity and an improved travel experience for our users. We are preparing to efficiently manage the continued growth the destination will experience in the coming years.”

In terms of air operations, the airport recorded 47% growth by the end of 2025, increasing from just over 19,000 operations in 2024 to nearly 28,000 in 2025, reflecting stronger air traffic and rising regional demand for connectivity.

As part of its 2025-2029 Master Development Plan, which includes total investments exceeding COP 1 billion, the airport invested COP 43 million in 2025 and plans to invest an additional COP 54 million this year.

Completed projects include:

Expansion and modernization of the fire protection system, including the installation of alarms, smoke detectors and sprinklers.

Rehabilitation of the sanitary drainage line.

Improvements to the wastewater treatment plant.

Installation of solar panels and construction of a roof over the boarding area.

La Paz International Airport continues to prioritize sustainability and environmental mitigation efforts. Initiatives include operation of its wastewater treatment plant and the installation of more than 4,000 square meters of solar panels, which now supply approximately 30% of the airport’s total energy consumption.

The airport also achieved a 3% reduction in water consumption and a 6% decrease in CO2 emissions. In addition, it recently became the first airport in Mexico to receive the “Desplastifícate” (“Go Plastic-Free”) distinction in recognition of efforts to eliminate more than 41,000 pieces of plastic waste.

With these initiatives, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) said it remains committed to modernizing airport infrastructure, improving passenger service and strengthening connectivity across its airport network.