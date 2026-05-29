Women’s Fishing Tournaments Reel in Competitors This Summer

Women’s fishing tournaments continue to gain momentum across Baja California Sur, where female anglers are carving out a larger presence in a sport long dominated by mixed and male teams.

This year alone, at least two state-sanctioned women-only offshore and inshore tournaments have taken place in the region. The fifth annual Pink Promise Tournament was held May 2–3 in Loreto, followed by the Mujeres al Agua Tournament on May 9. Both events highlighted the growing participation of women in competitive sport fishing.

The Pink Promise Women’s Fishing Tournament in Loreto focused on raising funds for women living with breast cancer in the community. The event featured teams of four women per boat and drew participants from across the state.

Club de Caza, Tiro y Pesca Gavilanes A.C., the oldest fishing club in the region, founded in La Paz in 1953, formed its first all-women fishing team in its 73-year history to compete in the Pink Promise Tournament.

“The first time I went, I didn’t know anything,” said Alejandra Amador, one of the participants. “It’s more about attitude, teamwork and giving your best. It’s important to stay calm and steady to fish properly.”

The women’s team at Club Gavilanes was created as part of ongoing efforts to expand opportunities for women within the organization.

New tournaments debut across the region

Meanwhile, the East Cape Ladies Shoot Out in Los Barriles held its inaugural edition in 2025.

Now, another women’s tournament is entering the scene. Cabo Queens, the newest offshore competition for women is scheduled for July 11 in Cabo San Lucas.

Teams of one to four participants will compete for a guaranteed purse of 250,000 pesos (about $14,480 USD). Registration and the tournament briefing will take place July 10 at IGY Marina Cabo San Lucas, followed by a shotgun start the next morning.

The entry fee is 8,000 pesos (about $460 USD) per team. Eligible dorado catches must weigh at least 16 pounds. Tournament target species include dorado and tuna, while all billfish will be catch-and-release only.

The 2026 East Cape Ladies Shoot Out in Los Barriles is scheduled for July 25. Participants who register online will receive a 10% discount on accommodations at Hotel Palmas de Cortez or Hotel Playa del Sol.