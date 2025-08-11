Relief for Drivers in San José

To ease congestion caused by overpass construction at the Fonatur roundabout, an 800-meter alternate route has opened behind Chedraui Selecto in San José.

Grupo Questro is temporarily providing the paved, 7-meter-wide roadway to improve access during the interchange project.

The route allows drivers coming from the tourist corridor, the toll booth, or the G20 building interchange toward Cabo San Lucas to bypass the Fonatur roundabout.

Authorities urge motorists to drive cautiously, as the road remains under construction and crews are on site. Vehicles from Campestre may also use the route, making extra safety measures essential to prevent accidents.