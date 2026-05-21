The municipal water utility, OOMSAPAS, is evaluating a possible water rationing program in San José del Cabo to help increase supply to Cabo San Lucas during the region’s hottest months. Officials say any measure would be designed to reinforce distribution without significantly affecting households in San José del Cabo.

As temperatures rise across Baja California Sur, demand for drinking water increases sharply. The Municipal Water, Sewerage and Sanitation Operating Agency of Los Cabos is assessing whether reallocating part of San José del Cabo’s supply could ease pressure on Cabo San Lucas, where shortages are more acute.

Authorities say they are looking to avoid the disruptions seen in previous years, when rationing affected up to 10 percent of households in San José del Cabo. OOMSAPAS Director Ramón Rubio said the proposal is still under review and would be announced in advance if approved.

“We are evaluating water rationing in San José del Cabo and will be discussing this with the public,” Rubio said. “This will depend on rising temperatures. We have not implemented rationing, but if conditions warrant it, we will inform residents before putting any plan into operation.”

For now, no rationing has been introduced. In Cabo San Lucas, officials continue efforts to bolster supply, including output from desalination plant No. 1, which contributes about 120 liters per second to the system. One of OOMSAPAS’ primary challenges is reducing water delivery intervals to less than 20 days as population growth continues to drive demand.

The issue is still contentious among residents. Some point to the constant activity of water tanker trucks, or “pipas,” which draw from local wells daily, as evidence that supply exists but is unevenly distributed. Drivers have protested in the past when access to certain wells was restricted.

Others argue that resource allocation priorities contribute to shortages, noting that maintaining a single golf course can consume enough water to supply hundreds of households. These concerns continue to fuel public debate over water management in Los Cabos.