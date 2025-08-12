One More Road Closed in San Jose Due to Construction

The access bridge to La Playa will close to traffic this week for resurfacing with hydraulic concrete. The project is expected to take two weeks.

Side access roads to the bridge will remain open, but the closure adds to ongoing disruption from partial construction at the FONATUR roundabout.

Municipal officials said the repairs are needed due to surface deterioration and are intended to improve durability and road safety. However, the full bridge closure will require motorists to adjust travel plans between downtown and the hotel zone.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time and use alternate routes, particularly during rush hours, to avoid severe delays.