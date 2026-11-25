Los Cabos municipal crews have regraded and leveled the extension of Boulevard Don Guillermo, the alternate road connecting colonia Monte Real to surrounding neighborhoods, according to the municipality, as reported by Colectivo Pericú and Tribuna de México.

The work was led by Mayor Christian Agúndez Gómez’s administration.

What Changed on Boulevard Don Guillermo

Crews scraped and leveled the road surface to improve driving conditions and access to the residential areas. Neither report gave the project’s length, cost or completion date.

City Hall says the road is one of the most frequently used routes by people traveling to and from their homes, schools and workplaces in the area.

Why It Matters for Monte Real Residents

The municipality says the improved surface allows faster and safer trips and better access to the residential areas.

What City Hall Says

Mayor Agúndez framed the work as a direct response to residents’ daily needs. “We want the families of Monte Real and neighboring colonias to get home on a decent, safe street. This work is meant to make everyday life easier for them,” he said, according to the reports.

What’s Next

The municipal government says it will continue rehabilitating priority roads in other parts of Los Cabos. No schedule or list of upcoming streets has been released.