La Paz Mayor Milena Quiroga Romero says her administration has recovered water equivalent to 185 tanker trucks a day that was being illegally diverted from the city’s drinking water network, a practice she described as “huachicol del agua” — a term borrowed from Mexico’s slang for fuel theft and applied here to water siphoned from pipes, wells and tanks before it reaches customers.

The figures come from Quiroga’s fifth government report, delivered this week and covered by BCS Noticias. The mayor said the recovered volume amounts to 1,850,000 liters a day that had previously been stolen from the municipal system over her five years in office. These are figures presented by the mayor’s office in an official report and have not been independently verified.

What the Mayor Says Changed

According to Quiroga, the amount of water in La Paz’s network has increased 150 percent, adding 415 liters per second to the system. She said more than 12,330 people now receive water that was previously lost, and that more than 170,000 residents benefit from the increase.

Quiroga said her administration began tackling the problem at its source, including looking at who was taking the water, and described the effort as a fight to stop water from being run as a business.

How the City Says It Caught the Theft

The mayor credited the city’s water monitoring center with eliminating the illegal taps. El Financiero reported earlier this year that the center, known as the C4 del Agua, monitors wells, aqueducts and tanks in real time, and that it once detected tanker trucks entering a well after an unusual drop in volume.

Neighborhoods Where Service Was Restored

Quiroga listed neighborhoods where she said service was restored, including Perlas del Golfo, Centro, Vista Hermosa, Vista Real, Márquez de León and Lagunitas.

No Arrests Reported

The mayor’s report, as covered by BCS Noticias, did not mention any arrests, criminal charges or sanctions connected to the water theft she described.

How to Report Problems

Anyone noticing service problems or suspected illegal taps in their neighborhood can report them to the municipal water utility, OOMSAPAS La Paz, which oversees the network the C4 del Agua is designed to monitor.