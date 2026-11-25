Municipal crews pulled 150 tires off the seafloor at El Médano and Corsario beaches in Cabo San Lucas, according to a statement released by the municipality of Los Cabos on November 24.

The cleanup was carried out by the municipal Zofemat office, which manages the Zona Federal Marítimo Terrestre, the federal beach zone along the coast.

Who Led the Effort

The work was led by municipal Zofemat coordinator Héctor Hugo Agúndez Cota, along with operational coordinator David Ruiz Agúndez and lifeguard chief Claudio Castro Peña. Lifeguards and operational staff removed the tires from the seabed.

The municipality framed the project as part of its ongoing push to protect marine biodiversity and keep local beaches in better environmental shape, work it says has the backing of Mayor Christian Agúndez Gómez.

What the Release Doesn’t Say

The municipal announcement doesn’t say when the work took place, how deep the tires were, or what will happen to them now that they’re out of the water.

What’s Next

The municipality has not announced a follow-up cleanup for either beach.