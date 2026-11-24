What happens when a fine-dining night meets a Mexican street fiesta?

On Saturday, December 5, Los Cabos will witness it. Sabor a Cabo, the International Food and Wine Festival of Baja California Sur, turns 18 at EDEA Timeless Venue in Cabo San Lucas. Four organizations have received the festival’s support in past editions, and proceeds from this 18th edition go entirely to the Cabo San Lucas Fire Department. In 2025, the festival donated a new emergency truck to the Cabo San Lucas Fire Department and also supported the Boquitas Felices soup kitchen.

This year it arrives with a new concept: La Gran Verbena Sibarita.

A verbena is a Mexican street celebration. A sibarita, or sybarite, savors food, wine and small details without hurrying. Put them together, and you get what organizers call a contemporary verbena for lovers of the good life, where “luxury is not in the price, but in the quality of the experience.” Festival director Zulma Rodríguez has described it as “a celebration of two worlds, sophistication and festivity.”

So what will you actually find there? The festival is laid out as little themed streets, each street representing a gastronomy section: seafood, grilling, tacos, dessert, coffee, and more.

Restaurants serve tasting portions of classic street food with a twist, followed by a section of chefs cooking at live stations: oysters opened to order, tuna cut up on the spot, Argentine-style grills and smoke. Enjoy your choice of beverage at the Wine or Mixology Garden, where bartenders compete for the festival’s Official Cocktail. At the Chef’s Plaza, you are invited to watch a class or a demo and taste the finished product. Live jazz, saxophone and strings carry the afternoon, and La Única Internacional Sonora Santanera closes the night.

This year’s artisanal market is a new addition to the festival. The Sybarite Market will gather cheesemakers, chocolatiers, bakers and artisans from Baja California Sur, offering an opportunity to bring the festival home.

Organizers say more than 40 stands will feature restaurants, bars and spirits, with Los Cabos and La Paz participants such as Baja Brewing, Squid Roe and Sardinilla already confirmed. For those who want something more intimate, limited-access experiences include a Chef’s Table for only 30 guests, with a seven-course dinner and wine pairing, as well as private tastings of champagne, mezcal, tequila, whisky and sake.

This invitation to attend Sabor a Cabo is extended to you whether you have lived here for decades or you are here periodically; this is the kind of night that reminds us why we love this place. See you there!

Sabor a Cabo, December 5, 2026, at EDEA Timeless Venue. The festival starts at 5 p.m., with the food experience running from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., plus music after. Organizers expect around 3,500 guests. General admission is 3,250 pesos, and VIP is 5,600 pesos, which includes a wine tasting glass and exclusive seating. Tickets are sold through the official ticketing partner, Kboletos, and on the festival’s website, www.saboracabooficial.com, where you can also find the full list of participants and more information.