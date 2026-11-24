Los Cabos has launched its winter blanket and clothing drive, giving residents and seasonal visitors a simple way to help families through the cooler months. The municipal family-services agency, known as DIF (Sistema Municipal para el Desarrollo Integral de la Familia), kicked off the campaign “Con Solidez Cobijemos una Familia” on Monday, November 23, and will accept donations through January 7, 2027.

The drive asks for new blankets and new warm clothing. DIF Los Cabos honorary president Sol Delgado Moreno led the launch and said the goal is to protect families facing difficult conditions during the cold months.

Where to Drop Off Donations

Donations can be dropped off at a collection center set up inside the Palacio Municipal (city hall) in San José del Cabo. DIF offices in the delegations of Cabo San Lucas, Miraflores, Santiago and La Ribera are also accepting items. No specific hours were announced, so donors should check with each location before heading over.

Who the Donations Reach

Once collection closes in January, DIF will distribute the blankets and clothing in communities across the municipality, with priority given to rancherías and rural areas. Previous editions of the campaign delivered more than 1,400 blankets and warm garments, according to the municipal government.

The campaign is backed by the administration of municipal president Christian Agúndez Gómez as part of DIF’s broader social assistance work, according to the Los Cabos municipal government.

A Seasonal Way to Give Back

For residents and snowbirds who want to give back locally, new blankets or warm clothes can be dropped off any time before the January 7 deadline.