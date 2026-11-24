Los Cabos business leaders say a wave of visitor complaints about customs inspections at Los Cabos International Airport has grown serious enough to put future conventions and incentive trips at risk.

At a press conference on November 23, representatives from the Consejo Coordinador de Los Cabos (CCC), a coalition of local business chambers, along with the Los Cabos Hotel Association and several other groups, called for a federal investigation into inspection procedures by customs and the National Guard at the airport.

What Business Groups Are Alleging

Julio César Castillo Gómez, executive president of the CCC, said the council has tracked more than 10,000 negative mentions of the airport experience on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok over roughly the past two years.

“Something is wrong in the inspections, and it is starting to create an image problem for the destination,” Castillo Gómez said.

He cited cases of travelers charged what he called excessive fees for personal items that inspectors flagged as potentially commercial — among them, several fishing rods or cameras. Players competing in the ATP Los Cabos tennis tournament were reportedly charged for bringing in their own racquets. Castillo Gómez also described travelers being held in inspection rooms for hours without a clear explanation, a situation he said is especially stressful for visitors who don’t speak Spanish.

Why Hotels Are Worried

Mauricio Salicrup, secretary of the board of the Los Cabos Hotel Association, said the problem matters most for the meetings and incentive segment, corporate groups and conventions that fill the large hotels along the tourist corridor. He said convention organizers and visitors have warned they could cancel future trips if the problem continues, according to Tribuna de México.

No cancellations have been confirmed so far.

Salicrup also said he had been notified that a U.S. senator intended to ask for the U.S. travel advisory covering Los Cabos to be raised from Level 2 to Level 4, a level he said is used for countries with extortion and terrorism, around the Thanksgiving travel period. He said that change did not happen, but that the risk remains, according to Meganoticias. Gringo Gazette has not independently confirmed any senator’s involvement.

Who’s Involved and What Happens Next

The call for an investigation is backed by Canaco Servytur, Canirac, the CTM and CROC labor confederations, and other local business and professional associations. A delegation from the Hotel Association was scheduled to travel to Mexico City on November 24 to meet with the Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público, Mexico’s finance ministry, which oversees customs. As of this writing, customs authorities had not issued a public response to the allegations.

What Travelers Can Do

Anyone flying into Los Cabos with gear for fishing, photography, golf or sports should know Mexico’s duty-free personal allowance generally covers items reasonably intended for personal use during the trip, not resale. Travelers carrying higher-value or multiple similar items — several rods, multiple cameras, extra electronics — can reduce confusion by keeping purchase receipts handy and being ready to explain the items are for personal use.

If an inspector assesses a charge, it’s reasonable to ask for a written receipt or an explanation of the fee and the rule being applied.