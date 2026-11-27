Los Cabos just closed out its weakest low season in ten years, El Sudcaliforniano reported, citing the Asociación de Hoteles de Los Cabos (Los Cabos Hotel Association), the industry group that tracks occupancy and advocates for the destination’s roughly 95 member hotels and resorts.

The slump shows up across several months of 2026 data. First-half activity was down about 2% compared to the same period in 2025, and international arrivals fell 5.6% during the first six months of the year, according to Peninsular Digital. May occupancy averaged 65%, down from 69% a year earlier, and June came in around 72%, according to figures the association shared with Cabomil.

September Was the Low Point

September is always Los Cabos’ slowest month, but this year it slipped further than usual. The hotel association projected occupancy around 45%, down from 47% in September 2025, association president Lilzi Orcí told Tribuna de México.

“September is already known as our lowest month for several reasons,” Orcí said. “The vacation season ends, and the weather plays a major role — both because of the high temperatures and because this is the month when tropical storms hit us most.”

The business chamber Coparmex Los Cabos agreed the slowdown felt different this time. “We did have a very atypical low season compared to previous years, especially in the food and tourism sectors,” Coparmex Los Cabos president Héctor Segovia Tavera told Tribuna de México, adding that reservations for the high season were already picking up by late September.

What Drove the Slowdown

Part of the year’s softness traces back to events far from Los Cabos. After the February arrest and death of Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, arson attacks broke out on the Mexican mainland — not in Baja California Sur — but the images still rattled would-be travelers.

“We have to take into account that the beginning of this year was marked by an atmosphere of insecurity that permeated the perception of the destination abroad,” Mauricio Salicrup, secretary of the hotel association’s board, told reporters, according to Mexico News Daily. He said demand from U.S. travelers fell 49% during the first quarter, Canadian demand dropped 23% and domestic bookings slipped 16%, even though passenger traffic at Los Cabos International Airport told a less dramatic story, with international arrivals down just 0.7% for the year at that point. Domestic travel proved the bigger drag, falling for nine straight months on a year-over-year basis.

The Winter Outlook: Thanksgiving Already at 78%

The hotel association’s forecasts have consistently pointed toward recovery once high season begins. Back in July, the group projected occupancy would top 80% during the fourth quarter and climb above 90% around New Year’s, according to Cabomil. By late September, the association was forecasting October occupancy around 75% as the first bookings for the season arrived, Tribuna de México reported.

Diversifying feeder markets may also be helping; Colombian arrivals jumped 64% in the first half of 2026, offsetting some of the softness from traditional U.S. and Canadian travelers.

What It Means for Travelers and Local Businesses

For visitors planning winter trips, the association’s forecasts point to strong holiday demand after a rough few months. Earlier reporting found luxury travel has held up better than mid-range segments throughout 2026’s slowdown.

For restaurant owners, tour operators and hospitality workers who depend on tips and shifts, September and October were measurably harder than in past years. Coparmex’s warning about an “atypical” food and tourism sector reflects that reality on the ground.