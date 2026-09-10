Colombian Visitors to Los Cabos Jump 64% in First Half of 2026

Colombian travelers are discovering Los Cabos in record numbers. More than 6,700 passengers flew from Colombia to the destination during the first half of 2026 — a 64% surge over the same period last year, when 4,136 visitors made the trip.

The growth reflects a broader shift in Los Cabos tourism. While U.S. and Canadian visitors remain the backbone of the market, South American travelers are carving out a meaningful share of arrivals, driven largely by improved air connectivity and targeted promotional campaigns.

What’s Behind the Surge

The jump in Colombian traffic follows the launch of a direct Los Cabos–Panama City route operated by Copa Airlines in December 2025. That connection opened up a crucial hub linking Los Cabos with South American cities that previously required multiple stops or long detours through Mexico City or the United States.

According to Colectivo Pericú, half of Colombian passengers now arrive via Copa’s Hub of the Americas in Panama, while 17.5% connect through Mexico City International Airport. The Panama route has maintained load factors near 86% — a strong signal that demand is steady.

Bogotá and Medellín account for 85.6% of Colombian bookings, but other cities are also showing growth as connectivity improves and awareness of Los Cabos spreads.

Who’s Coming and What They’re Booking

Colombian visitors skew heavily toward first-time travelers. Data from the Los Cabos Tourism Observatory shows that just 7.8% of Colombian tourists had visited the destination before — meaning the vast majority are discovering it for the first time. That leaves significant room for repeat business as satisfaction builds.

Three-quarters of Colombian visitors stay in hotels, and 41.6% purchase vacation packages. Satisfaction scores are running high: 72.4% report being very satisfied with their trip, and more than 80% say they would definitely recommend Los Cabos to others.

How the Destination Is Responding

The Los Cabos Tourism Trust (FITURCA) is treating Colombia as a priority market. Director Rodrigo Esponda has led promotional campaigns in Bogotá, Medellín and Cali, training more than 180 travel agents and holding commercial meetings with tour operators, airlines and travel media.

“Colombia has become a very interesting market,” Esponda told El Sudcaliforniano. “The connectivity we have with Copa has allowed cities other than Bogotá to grow as well.”

FITURCA’s messaging emphasizes not only beaches but also dining, adventure, nature and wellness — positioning Los Cabos as a multifaceted destination rather than a beach-only resort zone. Hotel partners and local operators are joining the promotional push, recognizing the long-term potential of building brand awareness in a market that until recently sent few visitors.

What It Means for the Market

The Colombian surge is part of a larger pattern. Los Cabos has been working to diversify its visitor base beyond North America, pursuing stronger ties with Latin American markets and expanding European connectivity. South American visitors bring longer average stays and strong interest in experiential travel, both of which align with the destination’s premium positioning.

For hotels, restaurants and tour operators, the Colombian market represents an opportunity to fill midweek inventory and smooth out seasonal dips. For airlines, it validates the Hub of the Americas model and raises the possibility of additional frequencies or direct routes from secondary Colombian cities.

Tourism officials say the goal is sustained growth rather than explosive spikes. With nine out of ten Colombian visitors arriving for the first time, the challenge now is converting curiosity into loyalty — and ensuring that word-of-mouth recommendations continue to drive traffic from a market that’s still learning what Los Cabos has to offer.