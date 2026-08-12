Los Cabos Tourism Dips 7% but Luxury Holds Firm

International tourism to Los Cabos dropped 7% during the first seven months of 2026, a decline equivalent to roughly 100,000 fewer visitors compared to the same period in 2025. But while the overall numbers point to a slower season, the high-end segment appears to be holding its ground — and in some cases, growing.

That was the picture presented by Rodrigo Esponda, director of the Los Cabos Tourism Trust (FITURCA), during an interview from the Virtuoso Travel Week conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Virtuoso is a global network of luxury travel advisors and properties, and according to Esponda, the segment is proving more resilient than the broader market.

Which Travelers Are Still Coming

Currently, around 2,500 of Los Cabos’s 19,500 hotel rooms are part of the Virtuoso network — about 13% of the destination’s total inventory. That slice of the market is seeing slight growth in bookings, Esponda said, even as arrivals in other categories have softened.

These travelers tend to book further in advance, often planning trips around milestones like anniversaries or birthdays. They also stay longer: Esponda said the average stay for this group is roughly two days longer than the traditional visitor, and they are more likely to spend on golf, sport fishing, private aviation and upscale dining.

The pattern fits with what the destination has been building toward. Several luxury hotel projects remain in active development across the corridor and beyond, suggesting developers still see demand in the upper tier, even if volume tourism has become more volatile.

Where the Decline Hit Hardest

Esponda acknowledged that the 7% year-over-year drop became particularly noticeable during the May–June–July stretch. While he did not name every factor behind the decline, he pointed to rising fuel costs — specifically jet fuel prices — and the broader expense of travel as contributing forces. For context, airport arrivals have been uneven this year, with some months showing modest gains and others posting clear losses.

The loss of 100,000 international visitors is not catastrophic, but it is material. For restaurants, tour operators and smaller hotels that depend on volume rather than room rates, the difference is likely already visible in reservations and cash flow. For properties that cater to the luxury segment, the story is different: fewer guests, but guests who stay longer and spend more per day.

What It Means for the Local Economy

In Baja, a dip in tourism is never just a number. It affects payroll, tax revenue, occupancy forecasts and the kind of confidence hoteliers and restaurateurs need to hire staff or expand. A 7% decline across seven months is enough to change planning assumptions for the rest of the year, especially if the trend continues into fall.

But the resilience of the luxury tier offers a counterpoint. If the destination can continue attracting high-spending visitors — through targeted marketing, new flight routes and the kind of upscale infrastructure Virtuoso clients expect — the overall revenue picture may soften the blow of lower volume. That is not a strategy every business can rely on, but it is one Los Cabos has been betting on for years.

Whether that bet pays off depends on whether the decline stabilizes or deepens, and whether fuel costs, airfares and broader economic conditions give travelers a reason to return — or a reason to stay home.