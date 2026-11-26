Fonatur, Mexico’s federal tourism development agency, has opened a public tender for land it owns across Baja California Sur, inviting individuals and companies to bid on parcels in Los Cabos and Loreto. The process, published on November 23, is the latest move by an agency that has spent decades building and then slowly selling off the resort infrastructure it originally planned. It is also a useful early signal for anyone trying to read where the next wave of hotels, housing or commercial projects might land.

The tender follows a similar process the agency ran earlier this year, detailed in Fonatur’s public land auction in Loreto, and confirms the agency is continuing to work through its inventory rather than treating that round as a one-off. According to Fonatur, the goal is “orderly development, legal certainty and transparency in the commercialization of its land reserve,” a phrase that sounds bureaucratic until you remember how many Baja projects over the years have stalled on exactly those points.

The Calendar, and Why It Moves Fast

Interested buyers have until 6 p.m. Mexico City time on December 7 to download the official bidding rules. Pre-registration and document review run in two windows, November 24–27 and November 30–December 7, with site visits to the properties scheduled for November 26 and December 3. A clarification meeting is set for December 7, and bids are received, opened and awarded the following day, December 8 — a tight turnaround that leaves little time for casual browsing.

Parcels can be reviewed through Fonatur’s official catalog and an interactive map, which list location, approximate size, starting price and land-use designation for each lot under the “licitación pública” label, according to Milenio. Fonatur has also confirmed it is running parallel sales processes in Huatulco and Ixtapa, part of a broader push to offload holdings in destinations the agency itself originally developed, as reported by Uno TV.

What a Land Tender Actually Changes

Selling raw land is not the same as approving a hotel tower or a housing complex, but it is the step that comes before all of that. Each parcel carries a designated use — touristic, residential or commercial — that shapes what a future buyer is legally allowed to build, and that designation is set before the bidding even opens. For a state that has seen large investment announcements roll in this year, a fresh batch of federally owned land entering private hands is effectively new fuel for that pipeline.

Fonatur says it offers guidance throughout the process and allows prospective buyers to request a physical site visit before committing. Questions about specific lots or the bidding process can be directed to the agency at in***************@*********ob.mx or (55) 5090-4200.

The practical takeaway for anyone watching Baja Sur’s development pattern is simple: this is not a ribbon-cutting or a groundbreaking, it is a land transfer, and the real story will be whichever projects eventually get proposed on these parcels. The award results land on December 8, which is the date worth circling if you want to know who just became the newest landowner in Los Cabos or Loreto, and what they might be planning to do with it.