A pleasure boat caught fire Thursday afternoon in the bay of Cabo San Lucas, just off Playa La Empacadora. The fire broke out around 3 p.m., sending flames across the boat’s cabin and a thick column of black smoke over the water that was visible from the marina and nearby beaches.

Videos filmed from shore and shared by local pages, including Tours “El Jhony” Los Cabos, show a red boat alongside the burning vessel as beachgoers and passing tour boats watched the scene unfold. Gringo Gazette Cabo compiled several of the clips circulating online into a single video.

What Authorities Say

Sistema Alerta Ciudadana Los Cabos, the local citizen alert network, reported that emergency units were responding to a boat fire at Playa La Empacadora. The Mexican Navy, known as SEMAR, activated its EMSAR maritime search-and-rescue protocol and asked the public to avoid the area and give way to responding units.

Local reports said beachgoers called for help as the fire spread and that Navy personnel who arrived on scene asked other boat captains to keep their distance from the burning vessel. As of Thursday evening, no official report on injuries, damage or the boat’s identity had been released, and the cause of the fire remained unknown, according to Noticias La Paz.

Not the First Fire in These Waters

Boat fires are not unheard of in this stretch of the bay. In June 2026, a fire at Marina El Rey near Playa La Empacadora damaged boats, and a body was later recovered at the site, according to the state prosecutor’s office in Baja California Sur.

What to Watch For

Boaters and beachgoers near the marina entrance should continue to follow instructions from SEMAR and Protección Civil, the civil protection agency, . Updates are expected through Sistema Alerta Ciudadana Los Cabos as more information on the cause and extent of the damage becomes available.