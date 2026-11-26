Los Cabos beaches are getting extra scrutiny this month. The municipal beach authority known as Zofemat has begun joint inspection rounds with Profepa, Mexico’s federal environmental enforcement agency, along stretches of coastline in both San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas.

Zofemat stands for Zona Federal Marítimo Terrestre, the strip of sand and coastline that technically belongs to the federal government but is managed locally. Profepa is short for Procuraduría Federal de Protección al Ambiente, the agency responsible for enforcing environmental law nationwide, including on protected dunes and coastal zones. When the two work together, it usually means enforcement is being taken seriously, not just discussed.

What the Inspections Cover

According to the municipal government of Los Cabos, the inspection teams are led by Zofemat’s municipal coordinator, Héctor Hugo Agúndez Cota, and include lifeguard staff alongside federal Profepa representatives. The teams are checking conditions at specific points along the coast, many of them flagged through citizen complaints, and documenting what each location needs.

Cases that fall outside Zofemat’s authority are being referred to whichever agency actually has jurisdiction, such as Profepa. The municipality describes the goal as protecting the coastal environment while keeping beaches functional for the residents and visitors who use them every day.

Why Vendors and Beach Setups Are in the Mix

Los Cabos has been formalizing its vendor system in recent seasons, and the municipality recently reported licensing close to 700 beach vendors across the destination. Unlicensed chair and umbrella rentals have also drawn attention before, including a high-profile case in which officials seized equipment at Médano Beach for operating without permits.

Beachgoers don’t need a permit to sunbathe or swim, but anyone renting chairs, umbrellas, or gear, or selling food and drinks on the sand, should expect to see vendors with visible municipal authorization.What This Means for a Beach Day

For most visitors, nothing changes day to day. Swimming, sunbathing, and using beaches with current Blue Flag certification remain unaffected.Residents who spot an issue on a specific beach, from blocked public access to visible environmental damage, can report it to the municipal Zofemat office so it gets added to the inspection list. Officials have not announced an end date for the joint rounds.