Anyone who drives the back roads to ranches, ejidos or outlying neighborhoods around Los Cabos may notice smoother going this week. The municipal government says crews rehabilitated 269 kilometers (about 167 miles) of rural and neighborhood roads between November 13 and 19, covering all five zones of the municipality.

The work was carried out by the city’s Dirección General de Servicios Públicos — the municipal Public Services Department, which handles everything from road maintenance to trash collection and street lighting — as part of an ongoing infrastructure maintenance push under the current city administration, led by municipal president Christian Agúndez Gómez, according to a statement from the Ayuntamiento de Los Cabos.

Where the Repairs Happened

The bulk of the work took place in Cabo San Lucas, where crews reconditioned 120 kilometers of road. La Ribera followed with 81 kilometers, and San José del Cabo saw 61 kilometers of repairs. Santiago and Miraflores rounded out the list with 4 and 3 kilometers respectively.

Those numbers matter because they reach well beyond the tourist corridor. La Ribera, Santiago and Miraflores are rural communities on the East Cape and in the foothills, where unpaved or poorly maintained roads are often the only link between ranches, small farms and the highway. The municipality says the goal was to leave these routes in passable condition for the families and businesses that rely on them daily.

Why It Matters for Rural Access

Road maintenance in these zones tends to get attention mainly after storms, and this latest round follows a pattern seen earlier this year when the city cleared 88 kilometers of roads after Hurricane Marie hit the region. Regular upkeep between weather events is less visible but arguably more useful for property owners who depend on these roads year-round, whether for ranch access, agricultural traffic or simply getting kids to school.

The municipality has also framed this as part of a broader trend. Earlier reporting noted that Los Cabos had already rehabilitated more than 300 kilometers of streets and roads in a separate maintenance cycle, suggesting the city has been working through its rural road network zone by zone rather than in a single large project.

What Rural Property Owners Should Know

For anyone with land, a rental or a vacation property off the main highway, well-maintained access roads affect more than convenience. They also factor into property value, emergency response times and how reliably delivery vehicles, contractors or guests can reach a location during the rainy season. Rural roads in Baja California Sur are also used seasonally for events like the Baja 1000, which brings extra traffic and attention to these same routes.

The city has not announced a specific schedule for the next round of rural road maintenance. Residents who notice deteriorating conditions on a specific route can report it to the municipality’s Dirección General de Servicios Públicos, which handles road repair requests along with other public works issues.