Baja 1000 Checks Bring Traffic to Rural Los Cabos Roads

Backcountry roads in the Los Cabos sierra are seeing extra traffic this week as teams begin running the course ahead of the Baja 1000. The BFGoodrich SCORE Baja 1000 route inspections, known locally as recorridos de reconocimiento, started October 24, with race teams scouting sections of the course before the event itself.

Anyone who drives rural roads around the ranching communities north of Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo should expect more vehicles than usual on unpaved stretches over the coming weeks, along with occasional flagging or temporary stops where crews or teams are working.

Municipality Coordinates With Ranching Communities

The Los Cabos municipal government says its Public Relations Department is working directly with ranchers and community representatives in the sierra as the inspection period gets underway. Víctor Manuel Montaño Gaytán, the municipality’s director of public relations, made the announcement from the community of San Blas, one of several rural settlements along the route.

He asked participating teams to drive responsibly and at moderate speed, to respect official signage and full stop markers, and to watch for families, cattle and other farm animals that regularly cross or graze near the course. The race route runs through several working ranches where livestock isn’t always fenced in.

Rain Makes Loose Livestock a Bigger Concern This Year

Recent rains in the sierra have made it harder for ranchers to keep cattle fully contained, according to the municipality, which means animals may wander closer to the race course than usual this season. Officials noted that any unreported incident involving livestock represents a direct financial hit to rural families, since cattle and other animals form part of their household assets.

The municipality said following official instructions isn’t just about avoiding accidents. Teams that ignore signage or safety guidance can face time penalties or disqualification from the competition, giving racers a practical incentive to slow down near populated ranch areas.

What It Means for Drivers and Property Owners

For residents and visitors who use backcountry roads for work, fishing access or weekend exploring, the inspection period is a reminder to drive with extra caution and expect delays on routes shared with race teams. Property owners near the course who notice damage to fencing, gates or land should report it to local authorities rather than assume it will go unnoticed, since the municipality has framed the coordination effort around protecting rural patrimony along the route.

City officials say they’ll maintain ongoing contact with rural communities through race week, continuing a pattern seen in past editions where the race organization has addressed road and property damage after previous runnings. No specific road closures have been announced yet, but drivers in the sierra should watch for official signage and flagging crews as inspection runs continue in the lead-up to race day.