88 KM of Los Cabos Roads Cleared After Marie—Work Continues

Los Cabos municipal crews have cleared 88 kilometers of roads and removed 3,598 cubic meters of mud and debris since Hurricane Marie passed through the region last week. The work is ongoing, with heavy equipment deployed across San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas to restore damaged streets, rural access roads and drainage channels.

According to Manuel Ernesto Montaño Castro, director general of Public Services, crews have completed work on 57 kilometers of urban streets and 31 kilometers of rural roads. The operation includes backhoes, dump trucks, graders and 18 collection trucks working in shifts to remove accumulated sediment and debris left by the storm.

Where Work Is Focused

Priority zones include main thoroughfares where rain runoff deposited heavy volumes of silt, side streets blocked by fallen branches and mud, and rural access points that serve outlying communities. The municipal government reports that crews are rotating between neighborhoods based on immediate need and equipment availability.

The focus is on clearing material that blocks drainage channels and road surfaces—particularly in areas where sediment has hardened into compact layers. In some locations, grading equipment is being used to level surfaces before dump trucks haul debris to disposal sites.

What Residents Should Expect

Work will continue in phases over the coming days. Montaño Castro emphasized that the operation is still active and that crews are moving gradually through zones that require the most attention. Residents should expect continued equipment noise, temporary lane closures and shifting truck routes as the cleanup advances.

The municipality has asked residents not to deposit branches, trash, construction debris or other material in streets, arroyos or drainage channels during this recovery period. Loose material can be washed into storm drains and create new blockages, especially if additional rain arrives before the system is fully cleared.

For context, Los Cabos has dealt with street rehabilitation projects covering hundreds of kilometers in recent years, but storm-related damage often requires rapid deployment of resources that would otherwise be scheduled for routine maintenance. The scale of this cleanup—nearly 90 kilometers cleared in a matter of days—reflects the intensity of runoff Marie generated across the municipality.

The municipality has not yet released a final timeline for completing work in all affected zones. Officials say priorities will shift as conditions change and additional problem areas are identified.