If you had a trip to the recaudadora planned this week to renew your vehicle registration or settle up on tenencia, you can cancel it. Baja California Sur’s Secretaría de Finanzas y Administración, the state finance department that handles tax collection and vehicle paperwork, has suspended both in-person and online services statewide after detecting repeated attempts at unauthorized access to its computer systems.

According to a statement from the agency reported by BCS Noticias, the shutdown is a preventive measure meant to protect taxpayer data while technicians rebuild and reinforce the department’s technology infrastructure. “These actions are meant to protect the data of our users and safeguard institutional information. For that reason, the department’s systems are temporarily out of service,” the agency explained.

In practical terms, that means every recaudadora office in the state is closed to walk-in trámites, and the digital platforms used for payments and registrations are down as well. No estimated reopening date has been given. The department says it will announce the restart through official state government channels once maintenance is complete, so it is worth checking those channels before making another trip to the office.

Not the First Closure This Year

This is the second time in a matter of weeks that BCS residents have hit a wall trying to get state paperwork done. Finance offices across the state were already closed for a scheduled remodel from November 13 to 16, so anyone who pushed a pending trámite back a couple of weeks to avoid that closure is now running into a second, unplanned one.

Bertha Montaño Cota, the head of BCS’s finance department, said the alert that triggered the shutdown came in early this week, and that the intrusion attempt has been traced to China. Beyond that detail, officials have not released a technical breakdown of what was targeted or whether any taxpayer data was actually compromised, and the agency’s focus in its public messaging has stayed on the fix rather than the forensics.

The timing is at least a little less painful than it could have been. The state recently extended discounted rates on vehicle paperwork through July 2027, so anyone whose tenencia payment or registration renewal gets delayed by this outage still has breathing room before any penalty clock starts ticking. That is small comfort if you were counting on getting plates or a title transfer finished this month, but it does mean there is no need to panic about missing a hard deadline because the office happened to be dark.

For now, the only real move is to wait for the official word. The finance department has asked for patience while its technical staff works to restore services securely, and says normal operations will resume once that work is verified. Anyone with a pending trámite should keep an eye on state government announcements rather than attempting the trip to a recaudadora office in the meantime.