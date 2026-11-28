If you’ve ever idled behind a line of cars at a toll booth, digging for pesos while the attendant counts change, the federal government has decided it has seen enough. A new agreement from the Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público (SHCP, Mexico’s federal treasury department) published in the Diario Oficial de la Federación, the government’s official gazette for new rules and laws, sets the country on a path toward cashless toll booths and gas stations — Baja California Sur included.

The agreement, signed by Treasury Secretary Édgar Abraham Amador Zamora, designates both fuel sales and toll collection as “relevant activities” under Mexico’s Digital Economy Law for Digital and Electronic Payments. In plain terms, that means the federal government now considers pump payments and toll fares strategic targets for its broader push to get cash transactions onto the digital grid, where they can be tracked.

Officials say the goal is more transparency and better oversight of the fuel supply chain, an area where irregular practices have long been a concern. For toll roads, the justification is more practical: cash is slow, and slow lines up to the booth, literally.

The Math Behind the Switch

According to the SHCP’s own analysis cited in the agreement, cash-heavy toll plazas have produced lines stretching more than 800 meters (roughly half a mile) in some scenarios, with wait times running as much as 612% longer than at booths with heavier electronic payment use.

La Jornada also reported on the agreement, noting that gas stations and toll booths will be the first sectors required to operate with electronic payments only.

What’s less clear, for now, is the timeline. The agreement gives the relevant authorities 15 business days from publication to issue the administrative rules spelling out exactly how the transition will work — what payment methods qualify, what the calendar looks like, and whether cash disappears entirely or simply becomes a secondary option. Until those details land, the rule is technically already in effect nationwide. In other words, the rule exists before anyone knows exactly how it will apply on the ground.

For now, cash still works at BCS toll booths. Drivers crossing the Transpeninsular highway between La Paz, Los Cabos and the East Cape won’t see pump jockeys or toll attendants start waving away pesos overnight. But the direction is set, and the 15-day clock on the fine print started the day the agreement was published.

The practical advice for anyone road-tripping the peninsula in the coming months: keep a debit or credit card handy at the pump and the booth, the way you already should in case the cash lane is backed up. Watch for signage changes at toll plazas and gas stations as the implementation rules come out, since that’s where the actual calendar — and any exceptions — will first become visible.