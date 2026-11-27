Miraflores, the small mountain town about 45 minutes north of San José del Cabo, spent Wednesday, Nov. 25, celebrating a tree. The fifth annual Festival Comunitario de la Conservación del Encino Arroyero brought together families, biologists and local officials to protect the encino arroyero, a native oak that grows along the arroyos, or seasonal streambeds, of the Sierra de la Laguna mountain range.

The event, held by the municipality of Los Cabos, mixes hands-on conservation work with local culture, drawing a mostly local crowd but offering a worthwhile detour for visitors exploring the countryside around Miraflores.

Why the Encino Arroyero Needs Protecting

The encino arroyero is found only in a limited stretch of Baja California Sur’s mountain ecosystems, making it vulnerable if its habitat shrinks. Jorge Armando López Espinoza, the municipality’s director general of Ecology and Environment, represented Los Cabos Mayor Christian Agúndez Gómez at the event and spoke about the tree’s ecological value, noting the role the festival plays in building public awareness around protecting the region’s natural heritage, according to the municipal government.

María Aremy García García, Miraflores’ municipal delegate, thanked the schools, institutions and community groups that helped organize the fifth edition. Biologists Daniel Pérez, Christian Silva and Marian Fuentes, who have driven the conservation project since it began, were also on hand to talk with attendees about the species.

What Happened at the Festival

The day opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and performances coordinated by the Casa de la Cultura de Miraflores, the town’s cultural center. Organizers screened the documentary “Salvemos el Encino Arroyero” (Let’s Save the Arroyo Oak), giving residents a closer look at why the species matters and what threatens it.

Informational booths covered responsible environmental practices, while a separate exhibit from the Instituto de las Mujeres highlighted native plants and local pottery. Kids kept busy with a sports rally, a drawing workshop and a mural painting activity where they left handprints on a community artwork dedicated to the oak. A cooking contest and a children’s drawing competition rounded out the program, alongside vendors from Mercado Miraflores selling local goods.

Trees Went in the Ground Too

Beyond the exhibits, attendees planted young encino arroyero trees outside the Casa de la Cultura and at Rancho San Francisco, along the road toward Boca de la Sierra. The plantings add to ongoing restoration work tied to the broader effort to protect Baja California Sur’s mountain habitats, a theme that has also shaped conservation pushes elsewhere in the state, including moves to protect the La Giganta mountain range further north.

Worth the Detour

Miraflores doesn’t show up on most tourist itineraries, but it’s become a reliable stop for travelers curious about Baja Sur beyond the marina and the beach club. The town has hosted its own pitaya festival celebrating the native cactus fruit, and sits within striking distance of trailheads into the Sierra de la Laguna, a biosphere reserve known for pine-oak forest found nowhere else on the peninsula.

There’s no word yet on dates for a sixth edition, but the festival has run annually, typically drawing a modest, family-oriented crowd rather than a tourist one. For anyone planning a drive through the Sierra de la Laguna foothills next year, it’s worth checking the municipal Ecology and Environment office’s calendar before heading out, since festival dates are usually announced only a few weeks ahead.