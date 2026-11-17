If your usual route to the malecón runs through the Centro Histórico, you’ll want a new one for a while. Calle Agustín Arriola Martínez, the short stretch between Paseo Álvaro Obregón and Francisco I. Madero, closed to vehicles at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, for what officials are calling a full-scale renovation.

Drivers were asked to move their cars off the block by Monday night. The closure applies to vehicle traffic; officials asked pedestrians and business owners along the block to follow the posted signage.

Who’s Actually Doing the Work

This is one of those La Paz projects with two names attached, which is worth untangling. According to the state government’s own announcement, the work is being carried out by SEPUIMM, the state’s urban planning, infrastructure and mobility department, with a budget of 18.7 million pesos, roughly $1 million USD. But the money itself flows through FOIS, the Fideicomiso de Obras de Infraestructura Social de La Paz, a La Paz trust fund for social infrastructure works.

Tribuna de México’s report on the closure frames it the same way, describing the work as coordinated between FOIS and local authorities.

What’s Going In the Ground

This isn’t a simple resurfacing job. The project calls for hydraulic concrete paving along with a complete replacement of the water and sewer lines underneath the street. The project also includes accessible sidewalks, benches, bike racks and new lantern-style street lighting meant to match the historic center’s look.

Edgar de la Cruz Domínguez, the state’s subsecretary of infrastructure and public works, asked merchants, service providers, pedestrians and drivers to budget extra time for their trips through the area, follow the posted signage and listen to the crews directing traffic around the site. No projected finish date has been published. The state’s closure map, shown above, marks the affected block and the surrounding streets drivers can use to get around it.

The Arriola Martínez project lands in a stretch of town that’s already seen its share of upgrades and disruptions this year, from the city’s push to create a pedestrians-only street downtown to earlier work flagged in the roadwork alert for Pino Pallas and King Rondero. None of it adds up to gridlock, but it does mean checking the route before heading to the malecón is a good habit for the next several weeks. If officials release a completion timeline or detour map, it will likely show up through the same state and municipal channels handling the project now.