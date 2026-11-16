A group of Cabo San Lucas business owners wants more people spending time in the town’s historic center. The Asociación de Empresarios de Los Cabos, a local business owners’ association, wants to put the historic center back on the map — not as a photo stop, but as a place people actually gather.

The association’s president, Carlos Tinoco, frames it as an identity problem more than a marketing one. Cabo San Lucas, he argues, still has the bones of a pueblo: a plaza, a church and a museum. What it is missing, he says, is a reason for anyone — resident or visitor — to actually stop.

At the center of that pitch is Plaza Amelia Wilkes, the downtown square that is home to the town museum and the church. Tinoco describes it as a gathering point for the community.

“Our mission is to keep that pueblo identity, that sense of a city where local families gather in Plaza Amelia Wilkes, a historic site where the museum and the church are located. There are many places of interest in downtown Cabo San Lucas worth rescuing… at the end of the day Cabo San Lucas has all the essence. We have the Arch, we have all the elements, but we need more content — like what we had with the Baja 1000. It’s not to everyone’s taste, but it’s a local sport,” Tinoco said, according to Tribuna de México.

The reference to the Baja 1000 is the clearest example on offer so far. The off-road race isn’t to everyone’s taste, as Tinoco acknowledged, but in his view it is the kind of event the historic core needs more of — something that gets both locals and tourists standing in the same place for the same reason.

What This Actually Changes Right Now

Here is the honest accounting: nothing, yet. No dates have been announced, no city budget has been attached, and there is no indication so far that the municipal government of Los Cabos is formally involved in the push. This is a business association stating a priority, not a project breaking ground.

What does exist today is the historic center itself, which has not gone anywhere even if attention has. Plaza Amelia Wilkes, the museum and the church are all still standing a short walk from the marina, and downtown Cabo San Lucas is still walkable for anyone curious enough to skip the marina loop for an afternoon.

Whether that curiosity turns into actual foot traffic, concerts, markets or anything resembling the “content” Tinoco is asking for remains to be seen. For now, the historic core’s revival is a stated goal from the merchants who depend on it, not a confirmed plan with a start date — worth watching.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by Tribuna de México. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.