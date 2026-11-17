The 2026 Baja 1000 has an official winner, and it isn’t the driver who crossed the finish line first in San José del Cabo.

Bryce Menzies and co-driver Andy McMillin were declared Trophy Truck champions after SCORE International, the organization that sanctions the race, completed a post-race review of time discrepancies and penalties, according to Racer. Menzies and McMillin crossed the finish line second on the track Saturday, but the final adjustment moved them into first place overall by 1 minute 38.447 seconds.

Why the Standings Changed

Mexican driver Alan Ampudia, racing with Paul Weel, was first across the finish line in San José del Cabo. But SCORE applied time credits and penalties during its review that reordered the results, according to HOY BCS. Menzies’ adjusted time came out to 16 hours, 28 minutes and 29.367 seconds, enough to push him ahead of Ampudia in the final classification.

On the ground, Ampudia had crossed the line only seconds ahead of Menzies, with different outlets reporting the on-track gap at somewhere between 13 and 17 seconds. That margin evaporated once SCORE applied its adjustments. El Vigía reported that Menzies received a time credit of 19 minutes 42 seconds along with a 45-second penalty — enough on its own to swing a race decided by seconds.

According to Racer and HOY BCS, the swing came mainly from time credits for a roughly 70-mile stretch that was neutralized because of a speed-restricted zone near a military checkpoint north of Loreto, though SCORE has not released a full breakdown of every team’s credits and penalties. The organization’s results stand as the official record of the race regardless of the on-track order.

A Historic Cabo-to-Cabo Race

This year’s race marked the 59th running of the Baja 1000 and the first to both start and finish in San José del Cabo — a format organizers and local officials have been calling the “Cabo to Cabo” route. Local media outlet El Informante BCS reported that the awards ceremony took place Sunday, Nov. 15, at La Playa in San José del Cabo, closing out a race that covered about 965 miles (roughly 1,550 kilometers).

For Menzies, the win marks his third Baja 1000 overall victory and his second in a row, cementing his place among the race’s most consistent Trophy Truck competitors even though the result wasn’t confirmed until after SCORE’s review. Ampudia, who is from Ensenada, was classified second.

What It Means for Future Races

The delay and dispute highlight how much can change between the finish line and the final scoreboard in off-road racing, where time credits and penalties are reviewed after the race. For fans who followed the Baja 1000 route through Los Cabos this year, the takeaway is simple: in SCORE-sanctioned racing, the driver who crosses first isn’t always the one who ends up in the record books.