A Baja California Sur state representative has asked federal prosecutors to take a hard look at how highway inspection points are run in the state, after raising the case of an older cargo hauler who, according to the lawmaker, was detained over a paperwork technicality even though his load had the proper permits.

State Rep. Venustiano Pérez Sánchez presented a formal statement, known as a pronunciamiento, during the plenary session of the BCS Congress on November 12. The statement calls on federal authorities — specifically the Baja California Sur office of the Fiscalía General de la República (FGR), Mexico’s federal attorney general’s office — to address complaints about alleged irregularities at inspection points along the state’s highways, according to BCS Noticias.

Pérez Sánchez did not name the checkpoint involved or the agency operating it. Instead, he centered the statement on a single case: an older adult who makes his living hauling cargo and who, the lawmaker said, was stopped and detained over what he described as an administrative inconsistency in a tractor-trailer’s documentation, even though the merchandise being transported had all the required permits.

“He was detained over an administrative inconsistency,” Pérez Sánchez told the plenary, according to the outlet.

The representative asked federal authorities to review that specific case and to make sure inspection procedures going forward stick to the law, respect the rights of those being stopped, and avoid what he called acts of injustice. It’s worth being clear about what this is and isn’t: a formal request for federal review, not a ruling, a lawsuit, or a change in policy. No vote on the statement was reported, and no new rules for checkpoints have been announced.

Still, the statement puts a public marker down on a subject that comes up often among anyone who logs regular miles on the Transpeninsular Highway.

What Drivers Should Know at Checkpoints

Nothing about the rules changed this week, but the episode is a useful prompt to double-check the basics before a long drive down the peninsula. Carry a valid photo ID, your driver’s license and the vehicle registration. Foreign-plated cars don’t need a temporary import permit (TIP) to drive within the Baja peninsula’s free zone, but one is required to take the car to mainland Mexico, including on the ferry from La Paz. For commercial cargo, permits and manifests should match the load on paper, not just in the driver’s memory.

If you’re stopped, the standard advice is simple: stay calm, be polite, and avoid arguing the point on the spot even if the stop feels unwarranted. You’re entitled to ask for the name and badge number of the officer or inspector you’re dealing with, and it’s worth jotting that down along with the time and location.

If you believe you were treated unfairly, complaints can be filed with Mexico’s Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos (CNDH, the national human rights commission) or directly with the agency that operates the checkpoint. Holding onto copies of any paperwork involved in the stop — permits, citations, receipts — makes that process considerably less of a headache later.

For now, the ball sits with the FGR. Whether the federal office responds publicly, actually reviews the case Pérez Sánchez raised, or lets the statement quietly settle into a file somewhere is exactly the kind of follow-through that regular Transpeninsular drivers tend to keep an eye on.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by BCS Noticias. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.