Cabo San Lucas Nov. 20 Parade: Closures and Times

Cabo San Lucas will hold its annual civic-sports parade on Friday, November 20, with road closures starting as early as 5 a.m. The parade itself kicks off at 8 a.m. and is expected to wrap up around 12:30 p.m., when traffic returns to normal, according to the municipal government of Los Cabos.

November 20 marks the historic anniversary of the start of the 1910 Mexican Revolution, though under Mexican labor law the official day off is observed on the third Monday of November — November 16 in 2026. Cities across the country mark it with civic-sports parades featuring schools, sports clubs and local institutions, and Cabo San Lucas is no exception — similar to the city’s Independence Day parade in September.

What Time the Parade Starts and Where

The route begins at the intersection of Calle Morelos and Calle 20 de Noviembre, then heads along Morelos to Camino al Faro. The official reviewing stand, where city officials will watch the procession pass, is set up at Morelos and Avenida de la Juventud.

Which Streets Close and For How Long

Authorities will close the parade route starting at 5 a.m., three hours ahead of the actual start, to allow contingents to line up and organizers to secure the area. The closures are expected to stay in place until roughly 12:30 p.m. Drivers who need to cross the downtown area that morning should plan an alternate route or budget extra time, much like during past November 20 parades in Cabo San Lucas.

The city’s coordination meeting ahead of the event brought together Public Security, the Traffic and Road Safety department (Tránsito y Vialidad), the municipal government, and Civil Protection, which handles emergency planning and risk management locally. Officials said the goal is an orderly, safe event for families attending.

Gymnastics Competition Adds Cash Prizes

This year’s parade includes a rhythmic gymnastics and tabla rítmica competition — synchronized group routines performed to music, a staple of Mexican school parades — open to students from elementary through university level. First place in each category takes home 15,000 pesos, roughly $805 USD. Second place earns 10,000 pesos (about $535), and third place gets 5,000 pesos (around $270).

Preschool groups and other non-competing contingents will still take part, but only in an exhibition format rather than for prize money.

Who’s Taking Part

David Rodríguez Salas, delegate coordinator for the Municipal Sports Institute (Instituto del Deporte del Municipio de Los Cabos, or INDEM), said the call for participants remains open. Schools, sports clubs, social assistance organizations, security agencies and civic groups can still sign up to march.

Martín Adrián Beltrán Mora, the education coordinator for Cabo San Lucas, pointed to the inter-agency coordination behind the event as key to keeping both participants and spectators safe.

Residents and visitors planning to cross downtown Cabo San Lucas that Friday morning should expect the Morelos corridor to be off-limits well before the parade actually starts, and should check back with the municipality’s official channels for any last-minute changes. Anyone who’s navigated downtown during a major closure before — including Baja 1000 road closures this week — knows the safest bet is simply building in extra time rather than trying to beat the barricades.