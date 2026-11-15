La Paz Fixes 3,150 Potholes in Two Weeks

Between October 26 and November 7, crews from La Paz’s Dirección General de Servicios Públicos (the municipal public works department) patched 3,150 potholes across the city, using 76.5 cubic meters of asphalt in the process, according to a bulletin from the Ayuntamiento de La Paz.

The work came in two bursts. The last week of October accounted for 1,526 repairs, and the stretch from November 2 to 7 added another 1,624. That works out to roughly 240 potholes a day. For comparison, see our previous pothole counts around the region.

Carlos Núñez Geraldo, head of Servicios Públicos, said the effort targeted some of the city’s busiest corridors. Crews worked on Boulevard Pino Pallas between Francisco J. Mújica and Santa Rosa, a stretch that has drawn its own share of attention in past roadwork alerts, along with Daniel Roldán from Agustín Olachea to Forjadores, Santa Bárbara between Santa Rosa and San Isidro, and Forjadores itself from the UDT university campus to the entrance of Colonia El Palmar.

The second phase shifted focus to Calle Bandera Nacional from Unión to Circuito Independiente, Avenida Universidad between Tecnológico and Santa Ana, the Juan de Dios Ángulo linear park bypass from Forjadores to Agustín Olachea, Boulevard Dos Mares from Santa Rosa to San Martín, and Calle San Fernando between San Joaquín and San Pedro. Crews also squeezed in repairs to the parking areas at the San Juanes and Jardines del Recuerdo cemeteries, and patched Calle Gómez Farías from 5 de Mayo to Colegio Militar.

A chunk of the work started with residents rather than city inspectors. During the first period, 57 of the repairs came from complaints filed through the App La Paz, the municipality’s digital reporting tool. In the second period, that number jumped to 526.

Núñez Geraldo said pothole complaints remain among the most common requests the city receives, and that permanent crews will keep working through citizen reports on an ongoing basis rather than treating this as a one-time blitz.

For drivers, the practical takeaway is simple: several of the city’s heaviest-traffic boulevards should now be in noticeably better shape. Anyone who spots a fresh one can file a report directly through the App La Paz.