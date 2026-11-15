La Paz to Host Regional Fisheries Forum Nov. 24

La Paz will host a regional fisheries forum on November 24 that brings together roughly 250 commercial and aquaculture producers from around Baja California Sur. The event, called “Nuestros Mares, Voces del Mar” (“Our Seas, Voices of the Sea”), is set for the Centro de Convenciones starting at 9:00 a.m.

The forum is organized by the state’s Secretaría de Pesca, Acuacultura y Desarrollo Agropecuario (SEPADA), the state agency in charge of fishing, aquaculture and farming, working alongside the Universidad Autónoma de Baja California Sur (UABCS). Marcelo Armenta, the state’s Subsecretario de Pesca y Acuacultura Sustentable, announced the event, according to a bulletin from the state government.

Why This Forum Matters Beyond the Docks

Fishing isn’t just a livelihood for thousands of families in Baja California Sur — it’s also the source of much of the fresh seafood that ends up on restaurant menus from La Paz to Cabo San Lucas. A forum that gathers 250 producers to discuss permits, regulation and the management of marine resources is worth watching for anyone who cares about where their fish dinner comes from.

According to Diario Humano, the event is meant to be a space for producers to swap experiences, size up the biggest challenges facing fishing and aquaculture in the region, and propose alternatives to strengthen both industries. Topics on the agenda include the use and management of marine resources, innovation, permitting procedures, regulation, and ways to add value to seafood products before they reach the market.

What’s on the Agenda

Permits, paperwork and regulation are the practical side of the agenda, the parts that shape how local fishing and aquaculture operations run day to day. Resource management ties into the broader conversation around the health of regional fisheries, including efforts tracked at past gatherings like the state sport fishing forum, in which UABCS has taken part.

The day will also include a seafood tasting showcase, featuring dishes made with local marine products for attendees to sample. It ties in with the forum’s focus on adding value to seafood products, part of the wider conversation around how fishing contributes to the regional economy beyond the sport fishing docks.

What Readers Should Watch For

Readers interested in attending should check with SEPADA, as the organizers have not specified whether registration is required. Anyone following fishing regulation or permit updates can also keep an eye on SEPADA’s official channels in the lead-up to November 24 for any additional announcements.