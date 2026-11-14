La Paz Roadwork Alert: Pino Pallas, King Rondero

Drivers in La Paz have two active construction zones to watch this month as the state government moves ahead with road and infrastructure work on opposite sides of the city.

The projects are separate but both fall under the state’s Secretaría de Planeación Urbana, Infraestructura, Movilidad, Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales (SEPUIMM), the state agency responsible for urban planning, infrastructure and mobility in Baja California Sur. One targets a well-traveled commuter boulevard. The other involves a full street reconstruction tied to new water and sewer lines in several neighborhoods.

Here’s what each project covers, who it affects, and what to expect if you’re driving through either area.

Pino Pallas Boulevard Resurfacing Begins

Crews started resurfacing Boulevard Pino Pallas on Thursday, November 12, as part of the state’s ongoing Programa de Atención de Vialidades, a road maintenance program that funds repaving and repairs across La Paz. The work covers roughly two kilometers (about 1.2 miles) of asphalt, running from Puente Cola de la Ballena to Avenida Bahía Grande, according to the state government. The project carries a state investment of 6 million pesos, roughly $320,000 USD.

Boulevard Pino Pallas is used daily by residents of La Cima, Altezza, Antares, Villas del Encanto and Santa Fe, among other neighborhoods. Israel Soria Villa, SEPUIMM’s director of road infrastructure and urban mobility, said the work will not require a full closure of the boulevard. He did caution that heavy machinery and work crews will be present along the route, and asked drivers to slow down, watch for temporary signage and drive carefully through the area.

Once finished, the boulevard will have a fully rehabilitated driving surface, which officials say should improve conditions for the vehicles that use it every day. No completion date has been announced.

Francisco King Rondero Gets a $2.6 Million Rebuild

A larger and more disruptive project is underway on Calle Francisco King Rondero, where crews began work on Wednesday, November 11, to rebuild the street using hydraulic concrete between Ignacio Altamirano and México. The reconstruction carries an investment of 48 million pesos, or roughly $2.6 million USD, according to officials cited by local reports.

Unlike the Pino Pallas job, this is a ground-up reconstruction. The first stage involves replacing the potable water and sewer lines beneath the street before the new concrete surface goes in. Officials say the project will benefit about 13,000 residents across six neighborhoods: El Esterito, Ladrillera, Colina del Sol, Ciudad del Cielo, Navarro Rubio and Agustín Olachea.

SEPUIMM head Carolina Armenta said that once construction wraps up, the renewed water and drainage infrastructure will be handed over to the local operating agency for ongoing maintenance. That typically means the water utility OOMSAPAS, which manages potable water and sewer service in La Paz, though a formal handover date hasn’t been set.

What Drivers Should Watch For

Neither project has been announced as a full road closure, but both involve active machinery and work crews in traffic-adjacent areas. Drivers heading through the Pino Pallas corridor or the El Esterito and Colina del Sol area should expect reduced speeds, work crews and temporary signage rather than total shutdowns.

Gringo Gazette South has covered previous La Paz street work, including earlier road repairs around the city and other recent improvement projects. Neither announcement includes a projected completion date for either job, so drivers who rely on these routes should plan for ongoing construction activity through at least the coming weeks and check for updated signage before heading out.